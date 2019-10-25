(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 25)

In a meeting on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his office in Tokyo, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon reached consensus on the need to bring a thaw to the iced-over diplomatic relations between the two countries. It was the highest-level meeting of officials from the neighboring countries since Korea's Supreme Court rulings last October and November ordering compensation for Korean workers forced into labor during World War II. Stressing the need to cooperate for peace and stability in Northeast Asia, Lee delivered a letter from President Moon Jae-in, who proposed joint efforts to resolve their discord as soon as possible.