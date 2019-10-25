N. Korean leader inspects spa resort, voices great satisfaction
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured a spa resort under construction in the country's western area, expressing "great satisfaction" with facilities there, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
In a "field guidance" trip to the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort in the North's South Pyongan Province, Kim also said it is a "striking contrast" to Mount Kumgang on the east coast, where he visited a few days earlier and ordered the removal of all South Korea-built "unpleasant-looking" buildings.
"He expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that the resort is being successfully completed though it is just over 50 days since he inspected the construction site in late August," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying in English.
"He said he feels refreshing and reviving after touring the resort, adding it is a striking contrast to the Mt. Kumgang tourist area, an overall and intuitive illustration of the fundamental difference between the architecture of capitalist businesses targeting profit-making from roughly built buildings," it added.
On Wednesday, state media reported Kim ordered the removal of all the "unpleasant-looking" buildings through an "agreement with the relevant unit of the south side," stressing the North should not rely on the South for a now-suspended joint tour program to the scenic mountain.
Launched in 1998, the tour program to Mount Kumgang was regarded as a major inter-Korean cooperative project. It was suspended, however, in 2008 after a female tourist was shot to death by a North Korean guard.
In September last year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim agreed to resume the Mount Kumgang tour program as soon as conditions are met. But little progress has been made in the face of sanctions banning economic projects involving North Korea.
Experts see Kim's order to remove South Korea-built facilities at the mountain with harsh words as illustration of his frustration with the inter-Korean project gathering dust for more than a decade.
His recent tours of resort areas appear to emphasize his strong will to develop the country's tourism industry in an apparent bid to lure foreign investment and travelers, and earn hard currency in the face of sanctions crippling its anemic economy.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
