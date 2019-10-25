Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Oct. 25
10:14 October 25, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N.K. leader's visit to spa resort under construction
-- Follow-up on probe into ex-justice minister's family
-- Second round of LPGA BMW Ladies Championship
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korea decides to give up developing country status at WTO
-- LG Chem, Hyundai E&C to release Q3 earnings
(END)
Keyword