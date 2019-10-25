(LEAD) LG Chem Q3 net dips 68.9 pct on weak demand for petrochemical products
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. said Friday its net profit tumbled 68.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier due to falling profit margins and weak demand for major petrochemical products.
The net income for South Korea's leading chemicals firm stood at 137.2 billion won (US$116.7 million) in the July-September period, compared with 346.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales inched up 1.6 percent on-year to 7.3 trillion won, and operating profit dropped 36.9 percent on-year to 380.3 billion won, it said.
"The margins from major petrochemical products decreased, but battery and advanced materials posted improved profitability," LG Chem said in a release.
The petrochemical division raised 4 trillion won in sales, followed by the battery business with 2.2 trillion won and advanced materials with 1.2 trillion won, it noted.
LG Chem said the petrochemical division grappled with falling margins due to weak global demand, while the battery business posted improved earnings on strong demand for small batteries and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV).
The company said it expects to improve profitability in the fourth quarter on the back of high value-added petrochemical products and upbeat sales of EV batteries in the European market.
LG Chem said it will expand battery production capacity abroad to meet growing demand in the automotive sector, anticipating 10 trillion won of revenue from the EV sector.
"We expect to have 100 gigawatt (GW) battery production capacity by the end of next year," an LG Chem official said in a conference call. "Europe is expected to account for mid-60 percent of (the battery output) and China and South Korea will take up 30 percent, while the rest of the capacity will be come from the U.S."
In regard to a series of legal disputes with local rival SK Innovation Co. in the United States and South Korea, LG said it will continue efforts to develop advanced EV technologies and protect its patents to maintain its market leadership.
In April, LG Chem filed a pair of lawsuits with the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) and the U.S. District Court of Delaware, requesting an embargo on importing EV battery-related products from SK Innovation, while demanding compensation for the piracy of trade secrets.
In response, SK Innovation filed a suit with the USITC in September, claiming that LG Chem infringed on its lithium-ion battery patents, and LG Chem followed with its own patent lawsuits.
SK Innovation lodged a separate damage suit against LG Chem with a South Korean court in June, saying the latter's suit is hurting its EV battery business.
In regard to the trade secret lawsuit, LG Chem said it expects to have a preliminary results in June 2020 and have a final ruling from the ITC in the fourth quarter of next year.
The company said it is closely monitoring the proceedings in the patent suits, claiming it has a much greater number of lithium-ion technology patents than SK Innovation.
