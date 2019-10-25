Seoul stocks open nearly flat ahead of U.S. monetary policy meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened nearly flat Friday as investors took a wait-and-see stance on the upcoming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting slated for next week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 1.92 points, or 0.09 percent, to reach 2,087.58 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 0.59 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 2.5 percent. LG Electronics, on the other hand, lost 0.43 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.41 percent, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis slid 1.24 percent. Kia Motors added 0.97 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO plunged 4.48 percent, while Korea Zinc gained 0.11 percent. Hyundai Steel surrendered 1.69 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.55 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)