Samsung heir appears before court in bribery case

Lee was initially sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 for paying 3.6 billion won (US$3.06 million) in bribes to a longtime friend of Park as he sought the government's help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group. He was freed a year later after the Seoul High Court reduced the sentence to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, dismissing most of the bribery charges against him.