Seoul stocks little changed late Friday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded nearly flat late Friday morning as investors remained cautious over the U.S.-China trade row and the fate of the Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had edged down 1.58 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,084.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 0.2 percent, while LG Electronics slipped 1.45 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.75 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.82 percent, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis lost 1.04 percent. Kia Motors moved up 1.21 percent.
No. 1 pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 1.46 percent, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 4.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)