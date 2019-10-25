N.K. sends notice to discuss removal of facilities on Mt. Kumgang: minister
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has sent a notice to discuss ways to remove facilities built by South Korea at Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast, the unification minister was quoted as saying Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticized his late father's policy of depending on the South for the development of the Mount Kumgang resort, ordering the removal of "all the unpleasant-looking facilities" built by the South.
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, the chief of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, told reporters that Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul spoke of the North's offer for related discussion during a meeting with him.
"Kim said that the government is holding working-level talks with Hyundai Asan," Yoon said. Kim was referring to the operator of the now-suspended joint tour program on Mt. Kumgang.
