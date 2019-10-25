Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Oct. 19 -- Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization

23 -- N.K. leader visits Mount Kumgang resort, orders removal of S. Korean-built facilities: state media

24 -- N.K. says will see how 'wisely' Washington acts through year-end deadline for new proposal

25 -- N.K. leader inspects spa resort, signals intention for independent tourism development

-- N. Korea offers to discuss removal of facilities on Mt. Kumgang
(END)

