SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.N. rapporteur calls for discussion of human rights in nuclear talks with N.K.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights situation said Friday that the subject needs to be addressed in negotiations to dismantle the regime's nuclear weapons program.
Tomas Ojea Quintana made the call at an event on human rights in North Korea, saying human rights violations in the regime are "the greatest and ongoing."
"Human rights, I believe, should be part of the conversations with the North Korean government, especially when peace is at stake," he said during the event organized by the advocacy group, Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.
FAO projects N. Korea's food situation to worsen in Q4
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) forecast North Korea's food situation will worsen in the fourth quarter due to Typhoon Lingling and African swine fever, a U.S. broadcaster reported Saturday.
Citing the FAO's Early Warning Early Action report on food security and agriculture released Thursday, the Voice of America said North Korea is among nine high-risk countries that face further food shortages in the October-December period.
The FAO picked drought, natural disasters, such as typhoons, and African swine fever as the main factors that will worsen the North's food problems.
Trump keeps N. Korea on aid blacklist over human trafficking amid stalemate in denuclearization
WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S President Donald Trump has decided to extend the blacklisting of North Korea over its notorious human trafficking record, banning nonhumanitarian and nontrade-related assistance to the communist nation.
The largely symbolic measure was made Friday after working-level nuclear talks between the two sides fell apart in Stockholm on Sept. 5. Ending the first formal negotiations in more than seven months, Pyongyang and Washington reportedly agreed to meet again "within the next two weeks," but there's no news yet of another session.
Amid growing doubts about the likelihood of Trump holding a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before the end of the year, he reapplied a Presidential Determination that prevents the United States from providing "nonhumanitarian, nontrade-related assistance" to North Korea or allowing funding for participation in educational and cultural exchange programs" by its officials or employees, according to the White House.
U.N. grants sanctions waivers for Red Cross assistance efforts in N. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council has granted sanctions waivers for an international Red Cross organization project to provide clean water and better sanitation in North Korea, the U.N. website showed Tuesday.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) received sanctions exemptions on materials "urgently required for lifesaving humanitarian assistance" in providing access to clean drinking water and improving sanitation, according to the website.
A total of 11 items worth 4,880 euro (US$5,442) received sanctions exemptions. It will cost 4,000 euro to deliver the approved materials from China's eastern town of Dandong to the North's northwestern city of Sinuiju, the website showed.
