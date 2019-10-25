(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend gains for 2nd session ahead of FOMC meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended with gains for a second straight session on Friday, while investors took a wait-and-see stance on the upcoming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting slated for next week, analysts said. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to reach 2,087.89. Trading volume was moderate at 338.5 million shares worth 4.29 trillion won (US$3.66 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 506 to 302.
Analysts said investors mostly sat on the sidelines as they awaited for the U.S. rate-setting meeting.
"The outlook that the FOMC may come up with a hawkish stance weighed down on the South Korean stock market," said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co.
Foreigners were net buyers at 57.8 billion won, extending their purchasing to a fourth consecutive session. Individuals offloaded a net 108 billion won, while institutions bought a net 41.5 billion won.
Tech shares gained ground on the back of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 3.62 percent to 82,900 won, and Samsung Electronics gained 0.39 percent, closing at 50,900 won.
Top steelmaker POSCO fell 4.48 percent to 213,000 following a weak third-quarter performance.
Hanmi Pharmaceutical advanced 4.01 percent to 337,000 won on reports that the company sent an application to win approval for one of its products to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The local currency closed at 1,173.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.10 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 3.9 basis points to 1.435 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 4.1 basis points to reach 1.538 percent.
