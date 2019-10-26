Seoul shares to trade slightly higher on robust Q3 earnings
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to slightly gain ground next week as investors' sentiment is boosted on better-than-expected third-quarter earnings of listed firms, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,087.89 points on Friday, up 1.31 percent from last week
Earlier this week, South Korean stocks rebounded as investors chased bargains after the market lost ground earlier on downbeat Chinese economic growth data.
They continued to gain ground on the back of growing optimism over a U.S.-China trade agreement. Local shares later traded mixed on uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union.
On Friday, the index closed slightly higher as investors kept a watchful eye on next week's U.S. rate-setting meeting.
Next week, analysts said the local stock market will gain ground tracking the better-than-expected third-quarter performance of listed firms.
"With the index approaching nearly 2,100, some investors are seeking after profits, while others are awaiting further growth," Kim Byong-yeon, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities Co., said.
Analysts said the upcoming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, however, may limit the growth of the market.
This week, foreigners bought a net 313.8 billion won, while retail investors sold a net 720 billion won. Institutions scooped up a net 322.8 billion won.
Tech stocks, pharmaceuticals and shipping firms were among the major winners this week, while steelmakers lost ground.
