Hana Financial's Q3 profit jumps 42 pct after sale of former headquarters

16:04 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday its third-quarter net profit jumped 42 percent on-year, thanks to proceeds from the sale of its former headquarters.

Net profit stood at 836 billion won (US$712 million) for the July-September quarter, compared with a profit of 589 billion won a year earlier, Hana Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Hana Financial reportedly earned about 320 billion won from the sale of the former headquarters in Myeongdong, central Seoul.

In the first nine months of the year, Hana Financial's interest income and earnings from commission fees rose 2.3 percent on-year to 6.1 trillion won.

Hana Financial said its net interest margin, a key barometer of profitability, fell 0.07 percentage point to 1.48 percent at the end of June.

Its flagship KEB Hana Bank posted a net profit of 757 billion won for the third quarter, up 34 percent from a year earlier.

