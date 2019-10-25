(LEAD) Shinhan Financial's Q3 profit climbs 15.8 pct
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday its net profit rose 15.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, boosted by rising income from non-banking businesses.
Third-quarter net profit stood at 981.6 billion won (US$836 million), compared with a profit of 847 billion won a year earlier, Shinhan Financial said in a regulatory filing.
In the first nine months of this year, Shinhan Financial's net profit grew 9.6 percent on-year to a record 2.8 trillion won, Shinhan Financial said.
Flagship Shinhan Bank saw its net profit gain 7.7 percent on-year to 618.1 billion won for the third quarter.
Shinhan Bank's interest income rose 6.6 percent on-year to 694 billion won for the third quarter, with its net interest margin falling 0.05 basis point to 1.53 percent.
Meanwhile, the group said it is planning to merge its two life insurance units -- Shinhan Life Insurance Co. and Orange Life Insurance Ltd. -- around the end of 2020 or early 2021. Last year, Shinhan Financial acquired a 59.15-percent stake in Orange Life Insurance, formerly known as ING Life Insurance.
