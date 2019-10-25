Korean-American Danielle Kang takes 36-hole lead at LPGA event in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Korean-American golfer Danielle Kang has seized the 36-hole lead at a brand new LPGA event in South Korea.
Kang poured in seven birdies en route to a five-under 67 in the second round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday. Kang, who had also shot a 67 on Thursday, is sitting at 10-under 134, one ahead of two Korea LPGA (KLPGA) players, Na Hee-won and Lee Seung-yeon.
Kang, coming off her first win of the season in Shanghai last weekend, has hit the ground running at LPGA International Busan. Born in San Francisco to Korean parents, Kang spent a few years in Busan as a child.
Na moved to nine-under with a birdie at the 18th hole. Moments later, Lee, playing in the final group, joined Na with a birdie of her own at the finishing hole.
Minjee Lee of Australia, who led after the first round with a 66, followed that up with a 70 on Friday and is one of four golfers tied for third at eight-under.
World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is also at eight-under, after shooting a three-under 69. An eagle at the par-5 11th put Ko in a tie for the lead with Kang. But at the 17th, Ko's tee shot clipped a tree on the left and fell into the rough en route to a bogey.
Cool conditions under heavy clouds gave ways to sunnier and warmer conditions in the afternoon, The wind blew hard throughout the day, and the players hit into the wind on most of the back nine.
Kang picked up five birdies against one bogey on the front nine, while dialing in from long distance for a couple of those birdies. She began the back nine with a bogey at the 10th but birdied the 11th and 15th for her second straight 67.
No player won has won in consecutive weeks this season.
The US$2 million tournament will hand out $300,000 to the winner.
South Korean players have won 13 of 29 tournaments so far this season. There will be three tournaments remaining in 2019 after this week.
