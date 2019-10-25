Go to Contents
Hotel Shilla acquires 44 pct stake in U.S. duty-free retailer 3Sixty

16:43 October 25, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hotel Shilla Co., which operates leading duty-free store Shilla Duty Free, said Friday it has acquired a 44 percent stake in U.S. duty-free specialty retailer 3Sixty for US$121 million.

The acquisition is expected to help Shilla Duty Free make inroads into the American market.

Under the deal with 3Sixty, Hotel Shilla could exercise its option to buy another 23 percent stake in the U.S. firm in 2024.

3Sixty, one of the world's leading in-flight duty-free retailers, operates duty-free shops in North and Central America.

In 2014, Hotel Shilla opened its first duty-free outlet at Changi Airport. Since then, Hotel Shilla has been operating duty-free shops at four terminals at the Singapore airport.

Shilla Duty Free also operates duty-free shops at Hong Kong International Airport on Chek Lap Kok Island and at Incheon International Airport.

This undated photo, provided by Shilla Duty Free, shows its outlet in Singapore's Changi Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

