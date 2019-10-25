Danielle Kang takes 2nd round LPGA lead while staying in her bubble

"Honestly, I'm really not paying attention to other people. I think that's one of the things that I've gotten better at," Kang said after shooting her second straight 67 to lead the field by two at 10-under 134. "I have not looked at the leaderboard once. I know that people already know that I'm (usually) a leaderboard watcher, but I really am caring less what people are doing in my group, what they are shooting.