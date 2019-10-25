Danielle Kang takes 2nd round LPGA lead while staying in her bubble
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Having a sharp focus is of paramount importance to shooting a low round in golf, and Danielle Kang has maintained her concentration by living in her own bubble, both on and off the course this week.
It has helped the Korean-American claim the 36-hole lead at the new LPGA event, BMW Ladies Championship, in Busan through Friday.
"Honestly, I'm really not paying attention to other people. I think that's one of the things that I've gotten better at," Kang said after shooting her second straight 67 to lead the field by two at 10-under 134. "I have not looked at the leaderboard once. I know that people already know that I'm (usually) a leaderboard watcher, but I really am caring less what people are doing in my group, what they are shooting.
"So I'm just worried about my own game and sticking to my own game plan, but it's hard to do," Kang said.
Kang is fresh off her first win of 2019 in Shanghai last weekend. And she's now halfway to becoming the first player to win consecutive LPGA tournaments this year.
She said having a better attitude has been as important a part of her improving game as her putting and short game.
"I don't even know why I'm worrying about something that's not in my control," Kang said. "So that's something I'm really working on, staying positive, having fun, having a blast. I feel really comfortable about my game. Putting aside the position where I'm at, I'm having a lot of fun out there."
Playing in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been a homecoming for Kang. She was born in San Francisco to Korean parents, but spent a few years in Busan as a child. Her late father was born and raised in Busan, and Kang still speaks her Korean with more than a little hint of Busan dialect.
Though she's back in the city where she spent her childhood, Kang said she hasn't ventured out too much because going to certain places will remind her of her father.
"I am just in my own bubble now," she said. "I just spend time with my mom and my friends."
Asked what her game plan will be heading into the weekend, Kang said she had a more pressing issue at hand.
"I'm going to try and see what my mom wants to eat. I have a 'mommy and me' date tonight," she said. "We have a lot of mommy and me dates. Tonight is another one, so we are going to decide what we want to eat. I ate blowfish last night, so we'll see what I want to eat today."
