SK E&C to take part in modernization project for Uzbek power plant
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- SK Engineering & Construction Co., a builder under South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Friday it will take part in a US$200 million power plant modernization project in Uzbekistan.
The builder signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Uzbek energy ministry and the Korea Energy Agency for the renovation and modernization project for the Mubarek power plant, located 410 kilometers southwest of Tashkent.
The 120-megawatt (MW) combined heat and power plant started commercial operation in 1985. The Uzbek government aims to upgrade the capacity of the plant to 300MW through the renovation project, according to SK E&C.
The South Korean builder said it will conduct a feasibility study on the project in the first half of 2020 and will sign a contract in 2021 based on the results.
SK E&C said the latest deal will further expand its presence in Uzbekistan. In April, the builder signed a collaboration agreement with Uzbekistan's state-run oil and gas company, Uzbekneftegaz, on a modernization project for the Bukhara refinery.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)