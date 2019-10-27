(Yonhap Interview) Top French envoy calls for firm response to N.K. nuclear, missile activities
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The international community should be firm with North Korea's nuclear and missile activities, the French ambassador to South Korea said, urging Pyongyang to fulfill its commitment to complete denuclearization.
Ambassador Philippe Lefort made the remark in an interview with Yonhap News Agency after France joined other European members of the U.N. Security Council earlier this month in issuing a statement condemning the North's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
"As a responsible member of the UNSC, we are on the line to ask the North Korean authorities to keep their obligations, for complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," Lefort said during Friday's interview, the first since he assumed office on Sept. 1.
"It's clear that, if we show weakness, a lack of decision, regarding the activities of North Korea in the field of ballistic and nuclear proliferation, its potential impact of the whole regime of proliferation is extremely detrimental to the world and to the international security, much beyond the neighborhood and beyond Asia," he said.
The North's SLBM program, in addition to land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), is considered a serious threat to the United States and its allies as it can extend the range of the North's nuclear missiles, and subs are difficult to detect when submerged.
Under U.N. sanctions, the North is banned from all ballistic missile activity.
"We are mobilized to try to find a solution to the current situation. And once again we face the responsibility as we always have," the ambassador said.
On relations between the two Koreas, Lefort also stressed the importance of continuing communication so as to keep the cross-border ties alive for the long-term process toward reunification.
"We believe that communication between the two populations is highly desirable because, at the same time, they are the same people. It's important that those two populations keep some sort of connections, that reunification will be envisaged at some stage."
Speaking of the relations between South Korea and France, Lefort expressed hope for strengthening cooperation, particularly in the fields of digitalization, energy and environment.
"I believe the two countries share a common approach to the digital transformation, what in Korea you call the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the fight against climate change. We're very much interested in promoting cooperation in these sectors," he said.
The envoy also called for Korean businesses to seek more investment opportunities in France, citing his country's stepped-up efforts to create a good working environment for foreign partners.
"We have made decisions to make France attractive again by overseas investors, by reforming the fields of jobs, social and fiscal laws. We strongly welcome the Korean industries to invest in France and to take advantage of what we have," he said.
Lefort said that French President Emmanuel Macron could visit South Korea some time next year and that talks are underway between the two governments to try to find an appropriate date.
The ambassador said boosting bilateral cultural exchanges is another key area he pays keen attention to. He went on to explain how the popularity in France of K-pop boy band BTS has spurred huge demand for Korean language education and overall interest in the country.
"There are 13, 14, 15-year-olds, whom I get to chat on this Korean-learning app I use to take lessons, asking me if I know BTS. They are passionately in love with Korea," he said.
"'K-brands' or the success of 'hallyu' is so evident in France, in drama, food and cosmetics, and so pleased to see the Cannes-winning 'Parasite.' Cultural exchanges are the basis for two countries to get closer to each other and also the basis for other political or economic cooperation."
As next year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, Lefort said his major task will be much focused on looking back and honoring that shared history.
France was one of the countries that sent ground troops to Korea under the U.N. flag during the three-year war that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. Of the nearly 1,200 soldiers dispatched, more than 200 were killed in the war.
"The Korean War is still a living memory for many people. We, the French embassy, (are) looking to do something that will honor this and will add meaning to it," Lefort said.
