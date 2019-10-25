Moon says no Cabinet shake-up planned
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday he has no immediate plans for a Cabinet reshuffle, as media-driven speculation is widespread that he may replace certain ministers before the end of this year.
He's already looking for a new justice minister after Cho Kuk abruptly bowed out last week in the face of public criticism over alleged irregularities involving his family in connection with his daughter's schooling and his wife's investment in a private equity fund.
"I am not planning a Cabinet reshuffle other than to pick Cho's successor," Moon said in meeting with the Cheong Wa Dae press corps at the presidential compound.
Asked about when a new justice minister will be announced, Moon said, "I won't rush. I'd rather take some time."
He pointed out that administrative measures for prosecution reform are under way and related bills are pending at the National Assembly.
The president said he's pushing for education reform, especially changes to the college admission system, in a bid to promote fairness, a key policy goal in the latter half of his five-year presidency.
It's important to respect the standards and criteria of the people in terms of the appropriate level of fairness, the chief executive stressed.
