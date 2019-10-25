(LEAD) Bears get key contributions from all around the field in Korean Series
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bears' catcher Park Sei-hyok may not win the Korean Series MVP like his father did 30 years ago, but at least for one game on Friday, the son did his best impression of his old man.
Park went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two walks and a run scored from the No. 9 spot as the Bears blanked the Kiwoom Heroes 5-0. They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.
Park also made a fine catch of a foul pop near the backstop in the eighth inning, and called a great game behind the dish for starter Seth Frankoff, who held the Heroes to only two singles over six shutout innings.
Park's father, Park Chul-woo, won the Korean Series MVP for the Haitai Tigers in 1989, after batting 8-for-18 to help his club beat the Binggrae Eagles in five games.
Park Sei-hyok had batted just 1-for-5 in the first two games of this series. While his contributions stretch beyond his offensive, the junior Park has long way to go to match his father's numbers.
The 29-year-old catcher knocked in the Bears' first run in the top of the third inning with a triple off Kiwoom starter Jake Brigham. Park is that rare catcher with speed, and he set a single-season record for most triples by a backstop with nine in the regular season. This was his first career postseason three-bagger.
The hit sparked a four-run inning for the Bears. And following up Park's triple was a two-run home run by Park Kun-woo who drove the first pitch he saw from Brigham over the left field wall.
Park Kun-woo was the Game 2 hero on Wednesday, when he delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap off the Bears' 6-5 comeback victory. They entered the ninth down 5-3 but scored three quick runs.
Park Kun-woo was a dismal 1-for-24 in last year's Korean Series, when the Bears bowed out to the SK Wyverns in six games. And he began this year's Korean Series 0-for-8, before getting his first hit in the eighth inning of Game 1, followed by the game-winning single in the ninth.
Then came the big blast on Friday, his first career Korean Series home run.
The Bears didn't score again until the eighth inning, and Park Sei-hyok stepped up again.
With a runner at third at two outs, Park poked a single through the middle to put the Bears up 5-0.
Park won his first Korean Series title in 2016, but he didn't appear in a game in the final series then because he was only backing up MVP-winning backstop, Yang Eui-ji.
Park said Friday he won't call himself a championship-winning catcher until he wins a title as the starting catcher.
"I am dying to get this one last win," he said. "This is my first Korean Series as a regular, and it really feels different."
As for joining his father as the Korean Series MVP, Park said, "It'd be an honor, but right now, I'm only thinking about winning another game."
On the mound, Frankoff became the first starter in this series to pitch into the seventh inning.
Frankoff walked the first batter of the game, Seo Geon-chang, but Seo was caught stealing second. Frankoff quickly settled down and didn't allow a hit until two outs in the fourth inning.
After Lee Jung-hoo broke the no-hitter bid, Frankoff walked the next two batters to load the bases. But the American right-hander cleaned up his own mess by retiring the dangerous Song Sung-mun on a grounder to first.
Frankoff went on to sit down the next six batters in a row, before running into trouble again in the seventh.
Park Byung-ho singled to open that inning and Frankoff walked Sands. Right-hander Lee Yong-chan took over from there, and aided by a couple of baserunning mishaps by the Heroes, the Bears escaped the inning unscathed.
Lee ended up working three scoreless innings for a save. He preserved the win for Frankoff, who improved to 2-1 with a 0.95 ERA in three career Korean Series starts.
