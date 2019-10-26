Saturday's weather forecast
09:11 October 26, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 14/08 Sunny 20
Suwon 14/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 16/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 16/10 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 15/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 20
Jeonju 16/10 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 16/11 Sunny 10
Jeju 18/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 18/11 Cloudy 0
Busan 20/15 Sunny 10
(END)