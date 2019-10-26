Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:11 October 26, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 14/08 Sunny 20

Suwon 14/07 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 16/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 16/10 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 15/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/11 Sunny 20

Jeonju 16/10 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 16/11 Sunny 10

Jeju 18/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/11 Cloudy 0

Busan 20/15 Sunny 10

