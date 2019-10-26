Rangers' Choo Shin-soo undergoes shoulder surgery
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' South Korean outfielder Choo Shin-soo has undergone shoulder surgery but should be ready for spring training, his club announced.
The Rangers said Friday (local time) that Choo, 37, had a minor procedure to remove damaged tissue in his left shoulder, adding that the normal recovery period is six weeks.
"It's a relatively minor procedure with a timeline our medical staff believes will allow him to have a normal offseason," the Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a statement. "We expect he'll be 100 percent before Spring Training."
Choo set a career high with 24 home runs in 2019 while adding 15 steals. He played in 151 games, his most since playing with the Cincinnati Reds in 2013. He started 80 games in the outfield, 61 as designated hitter and 10 as a pinch hitter.
He is entering the final season of his seven-year, US$130 million deal.
Choo has remained consistently productive at the top of the Rangers' order past his mid-30s. Over the past three seasons, Choo has averaged 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, 82 walks and 91 runs scored.
