(LEAD) 2 Korean tour rookies share 54-hole LPGA lead in S. Korea
(ATTN: CHANGES photo; ADDS details in 8th para)
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- A pair of Korean tour rookies emerged as unlikely 54-hole co-leaders at a new LPGA tournament on home soil on Saturday.
Lee So-mi and Lee Seung-yeon are joined at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round at the BMW Ladies Championship at 13-under 203.
Lee So-mi and Lee Seung-yeon are fourth and fifth in the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Rookie of the Year points standings this season. Lee Seung-yeon won a KLPGA event in April, while Lee So-mi is looking for her first professional title.
Lee So-mi carded a five-under 67 in the third round at LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Lee traded a birdie with a bogey on the front nine, and then made five birdies on the back nine.
And playing in the final group of the day, Lee Seung-yeon met her rival at 13-under after a 68, highlighted by four consecutive birdies starting at the 14th hole. That stretch more than compensated for a double bogey at the par-3 sixth hole.
Four-time LPGA winner Jang Ha-na is trailing the two Lees by one stroke. Jang rescinded her LPGA membership in 2017 to spend more time in Korea with her parents and is in the hunt for her first LPGA title in more than two years.
Three LPGA golfers are tied at 11-under, including Danielle Kang of the United States, the latest LPGA winner from last weekend in Shanghai.
The BMW Ladies Championship is an inaugural event, with a total purse of US$2 million. The winner will take home $300,000. The field of 84 players includes 32 from the KLPGA Tour. If a KLPGA player wins Sunday, she will be eligible to play on the U.S. tour full-time starting in 2020.
The leaderboard was so crowded on Saturday that a dozen players were tied for the lead at eight-under at one point. Just as it was getting impossible to keep track of the leaders, the cream started to emerge in the afternoon.
Lim Hee-jeong, another KLPGA rookie, birdied the 14th to take sole possession of the lead at 11-under. Two groups later, Lee So-mi also picked up a birdie at the 14th hole to pull into a tie at 11-under, with Jang and Chun In-gee, an LPGA player, joining them there later.
Jang claimed an outright lead at 12-under with a birdie at the 15th, but she fell off the group with a bogey at the par-3 16th, where she put her tee shot into water. Lim Hee-jeong had a double bogey at the same hole. Chun bogeyed the 18th to finish her round at 10-under.
Lee So-mi birdied the 15th and also the 17th to get to 13-under. She missed a short birdie putt at the 18th that would have given her the sole lead. Lee Seung-yeon also ended her round with a par, setting up a Sunday duel between the two rookies.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)