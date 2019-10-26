On verge of maiden LPGA win, S. Korean rookie trying not to get ahead of herself
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- If Lee So-mi ends up winning her first LPGA Tour event on home soil on Sunday, so much could change for the 20-year-old.
Lee, a Korea LPGA (KLPGA) rookie, will be eligible for full-time U.S. tour privileges if she claims the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship title on Sunday in Busan. She'll have to decide whether she will take her talent across the Pacific or she will stay home.
But Lee, a co-leader after 54 holes, said she will only cross that bridge when she gets there.
"I sure hope I'll get to agonize over a decision like that. I'll be happy to do that," Lee said. "But I won't think about it until after tomorrow."
Lee is tied at the top with another KLPGA rookie, Lee Seung-yeon, at 13-under. Seung-yeon already has a win on the home tour this year, but So-mi is still looking for her first.
But she proved she certainly has game to get into the winner's circle eventually. Lee So-mi was paired with world No. 1 Ko Jin-young and four-time LPGA winner Jang Ha-na in the second-to-last group on Saturday, and she had the best score from the trio with a five-under 67. Jang carded a 68, and Ko had a 71.
Lee had six birdies and one bogey. She's committed just three bogeys all tournament.
"The bogey at the eighth hole was the shot in the arm for me," Lee said. "I was hitting the ball well on the front nine, but I wasn't making any putts. After that bogey, I started concentrating even harder on the greens."
Lee came into this week with consecutive top-four finishes on the KLPGA Tour. She has played in the final group at two previous tournaments and will get to do so for the first time at an LPGA event on Sunday.
"I'll treat it like the first round or the second round," Lee said.
