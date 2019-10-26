Clutch-hitting slugger earns Korean Series MVP for Doosan Bears
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- With a pair of decisive hits that lifted his team to the championship, Doosan Bears' slugging first baseman Oh Jae-il was named the Korean Series MVP on Saturday.
Oh earned 36 out of 69 votes from the media, after batting .333 (6-for-18) with a home run and six RBIs to help the Bears sweep the Kiwoom Heroes in four straight games.
Oh came through with a go-ahead double in the top of the 10th inning in Saturday's 11-9 victory, which clinched the Bears' first title since 2016 and their sixth overall.
Oh was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in Game 4.
The hulking slugger also had his moment in Game 1, when he hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 7-6 win. The Bears had blown a 6-1 lead in that game before Oh came to their rescue.
This was the sixth Korean Series appearance for Oh, and easily his best one so far.
He had a particularly dismal performance in last year's Korean Series, when he batted just 2-for-16 with no RBIs and eight strikeouts, as the heavily favored Bears fell to the SK Wyverns in six games.
This year, Oh had at least a hit and an RBI in every game.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)