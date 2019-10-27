Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 27, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/05 Sunny 10

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 20

Suwon 17/05 Sunny 10

Cheongju 17/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 18/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 18/07 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

(END)

