LG refrigerators, TV win top spots in U.S. reviews
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. has received the best evaluations for its refrigerators and TV from U.S. commentators, industry sources said Sunday.
Six LG refrigerators were among the 15 "Best Refrigerators of 2019" chosen by Consumer Reports, a U.S. consumer magazine, insiders said.
The evaluation was based on a total of 328 refrigerators sold on the market in categories such as temperature control, temperature uniformity and energy efficiency.
The LG B8 OLED TV was, moreover, named among the best of the year in research carried out by Forbes and Rtings.com. They praised the model for delivering perfect black through wide viewing angles.
The research was based on a total of 42 4K TV models sold on the market.
