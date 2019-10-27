S. Korea, ASEAN agree to expand cooperation in 5G, AI
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to expand cooperation in 5G communication networks and artificial intelligence (AI) areas so as to maximize the benefits from the emerging technologies, the government said Sunday.
The joint declaration made at the Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministers Meeting (TELMIN) held in the Laotian capital of Vientiane last week outlines a mutual commitment to promoting an advanced digital ecosystem between the 10-member ASEAN and South Korea, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
Seoul has been moving to share its know-how in 5G, AI and information and communication technology (ICT) fields with its ASEAN partners. The Northeast Asian country was the first to set up the next-generation super-fast low latency internet in April of this year and is a global leader in the cutting-edge telecommunication sector.
"The understanding reached will help facilitate the efficient implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) as well as the global agenda centered on sustainable development," the ministry said. It added that Science and ICT Minister Choi Ki-young, who represented Seoul at the talks on Thursday and Friday, stressed that continued cooperation can help build up a broad digital ecosystem that is good for all sides.
The MPAC Master Plan is a multi-year road map that is aiming for seamless and comprehensive connectivity and integration of ASEAN. This can fuel competitiveness and inclusiveness that can foster a greater sense of community among member states.
The ministry said that the latest TELMIN talks reaffirm the close ties between South Korea and ASEAN ahead of the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit set to take place in Busan in late November.
