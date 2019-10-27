S. Korean, N. Korean women's football teams to clash for Olympic ticket in Jeju
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Another inter-Korean football match will take place on the Korean Peninsula next year in the run-up to the 2020 Summer Olympics, the provincial government of Jeju said Sunday.
As part of the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' women's football competition, the Koreas were placed in Group A, along with Vietnam and Myanmar.
The third-round matches will be held on the South Korean island of Jeju from Feb. 3-9, 2020.
The South Korean women's national football team will face its North Korean counterpart on Feb. 9, following matches against Vietnam on Feb. 3 and Myanmar on Feb. 6.
The top two teams of Group A will move on to the final playoff round scheduled for March, along with the two best teams from Group B. The four finalists will vie for two spots at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Women's football joined the Olympic program in 1996, and South Korea, dubbed the "Taeguk Ladies," have never played at the quadrennial event.
The February South-North match will be the second inter-Korean football showdown in recent months following the men's World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang on Oct. 15. The two Koreas drew scoreless in the match at Kim Il-sung Stadium without spectators and a live broadcast.
