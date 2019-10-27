First frost of this autumn spotted in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- As the mercury dropped to the lowest degree of the season, the first frost was spotted in Seoul and its surrounding area on Sunday, according to local forecasts.
Seoul and Suwon, south of the capital, saw the first frost in the morning, while the daily low dipped to 4.7 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
It said frost came 15 days later than last year, when Seoul saw its first frost on Oct. 12, and one day behind the average of the past 30 years.
The KMA said the frost was formed as a cold air mass in the upper air moved south and the land surface lost heat.
It said that as the cold weather continues, frost will expand throughout Gyeonggi Province on Monday, with some regions expected to see ice.
