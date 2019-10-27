(LEAD) 3.4 magnitude quake detected in southern S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS more info from 4th para)
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern region of South Korea on Sunday, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 3:37 p.m. at a location 15 kilometers south of Changnyeong county, South Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Changnyeong lies 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The depth of the tremor's epicenter was 11 km, the KMA added.
"The quake was measured to have been caused by fault activity," said a KMA official. "Many people may have felt the tremor but it wasn't strong enough to cause damage."
Sunday's seism was the eighth strongest on the Korean Peninsula and its waters so far in 2019.
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake that struck off the east coast on April 19 was the most powerful temblor this year. On July 21, the central South Korean city of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, was hit by a 3.9 magnitude quake, the strongest inland earthquake this year.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)