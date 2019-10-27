(LEAD) S. Korean golfer walks away with 'good memory' after beating friend in LPGA playoff

The two 27-year-old golfers go back some 15 years. Jang used to play on the U.S. tour full time before returning to the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour in the spring of 2017 to spend more time with her parents, but the two have stayed in touch. Earlier in the week, Kang said the two text each other all the time and quipped, "She just told me that she doesn't want me to FaceTime her at three in the morning."