LPGA golfer Danielle Kang 'proud' of reviving memories of late father in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Life took Danielle Kang out of the South Korean city Busan when she was younger. But there's still plenty of Busan left in the 27-year-old LPGA star.
The Korean-American enjoyed a homecoming of sorts this past week competing at the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Kang was born to South Korean parents in San Francisco but spent a few years as a child in Busan, which is also her late father's hometown.
Kang still speaks her Korean with a distinct Busan accent and even received an honorary Busan citizenship before the start of the tournament.
Winning the event would have been the icing on the cake for Kang, who picked up her first LPGA win of the year in Shanghai the previous week.
With members of her extended family watching, Kang lost to South Korea's Jang Ha-na on the third hole of the sudden-death playoff at LPGA International Busan. Kang shot a bogey-free 64 just to get into the playoff and had a birdie putt for the win lip out on the second playoff hole.
As frustrating as it was for Kang to come so close, she said she was proud of the way she brought back memories of her father, who passed away in 2013.
"I really wanted to win it more than anything for a lot of reasons. But I'm just really proud that I was able to make people remember my dad by watching me," she said. "I hope that this is another memory that people could have of my dad. A lot of people have told me that they are very sad, too, because they wish that my dad was here."
Kang enjoyed strong support from local fans throughout the tournament, with some fans displaying banners with her Korean name, Hyo-rim, written on them.
"I love all the fans that came out and supported me and I love the fact that people came up and said how great my dad was," Kang said. "Everyone that knew my dad remembers him. I'm pretty sure that sometimes when people pass away, you kind of forget them, and I'm really, really proud of myself that I got people to remember him."
Kang said she remember her dad "every day" and she intentionally chose not to go to certain places in Busan during the week because they would have reminded her of him too much.
That helped her stay focused on the course, and she was inches away from becoming the first LPGA player to win back-to-back tournaments in 2019.
"It was a bogey-free 8-under on a Sunday. I can't complain," Kang said. "I honestly didn't leave a shot out there. (Jang) made some great saves coming in. Honestly, I'm proud that I gave it everything I've got. Sometimes you don't lose. You just get beat, and I got beat today."
Kang and Jang go back about 15 years. Jang once played on the LPGA Tour but returned home in 2017 to spend more time with her family. Both 27 years old, the two have kept in touch, and Kang said Jang complained to her that she should stop FaceTiming her at 3 a.m.
Kang isn't so sure about that.
"I should probably check times before calling, but honestly, everybody is in so many different time zones, I can't keep up," she said. "So if I think about you, I'm just going to call. Just put it on vibrate, or you could just not answer. But I do call multiple times. Hey, if I think about you, I'm going to shoot you a text and that's who I am. Sometimes you forget that you have friends all around the world and it's hard to see them. It is what it is."
