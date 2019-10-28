(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 28)

It is understandable for the U.S. to want to preserve the GSOMIA, given the significance of the pact for its trilateral alliance with Japan and South Korea. U.S. officials did not conceal their disappointment when the Moon Jae-in administration decided to terminate the pact. Purportedly, the pact is to boost security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo to counter threats from North Korea jointly. However, it is rather being understood to be part of a broader U.S. security strategy aimed at China.