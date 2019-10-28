Go to Contents
Oct. 29

1950 -- President Rhee Syng-man visits Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, after U.N. forces regained control of the city following a successful landing at Incheon during the Korean War.

1995 -- South Korea's annual exports hit the US$100 billion mark for the first time in history.

2008 -- Pak Song-chol, a former North Korean vice president and a key player in late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung's fight against Japanese colonial rule, dies of a chronic disease at age 95.

2009 -- The Constitutional Court rules that disputed media reform laws railroaded by the ruling party are valid, despite violations in the voting process.

2013 -- South Korea and the United States agree to extend their youth internship exchange program for another five years.
