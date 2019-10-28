Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:04 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/09 Sunny 70

Incheon 18/12 Sunny 70

Suwon 17/07 Sunny 60

Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 16/06 Sunny 60

Gangneung 21/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 18/07 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 19/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20

(END)

