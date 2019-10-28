S. Korea asks N. Korea to hold working-level talks over Mount Kumgang
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday asked the North to hold working-level talks after Pyongyang demanded Seoul to remove its facilities from the North's Mount Kumgang resort, the unification ministry said.
The dialogue offer came three days after North Korea made the demand for the removal of all South Korean-built facilities at the mountain resort on an agreed-upon date, saying determining the date and other details can be discussed in writing, rather than at face-to-face talks.
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un recently ordered the removal of all South Korea-constructed buildings through an "agreement with the relevant unit of the south side," stressing that the North should not rely on the South for the now-suspended joint tour program to the scenic mountain.
South Korea has called for face-to-face talks to resolve the issue, saying that it will seek "creative solutions" to normalize the program.
Launched in 1998, the tour program to the North's' mountain was regarded as a major inter-Korean cooperative project. It was suspended, however, in 2008 after a female tourist was shot to death by a North Korean guard.
