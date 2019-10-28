Seoul stocks narrow gains Monday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks narrowed their gains late Monday morning after a strong start, but were still mostly in positive terrain amid eased concerns over the trade row between the world's top two economies, the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 7.12 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,084.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech shares continued to trade higher, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics moving up 0.79 percent and LG Electronics climbing 0.88 percent. LG Display added 0.36 percent.
Mobile carriers also traded higher, with SK Telecom increasing 0.85 percent and KT rising 0.56 percent.
Top online giant Naver added 0.66 percent, and Samsung SDS, an IT arm of Samsung, rose 1.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)