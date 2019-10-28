Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
SEOUL -- South Korea offered Monday to hold working-level talks with North Korea about a long-suspended tour program at the North's Mount Kumgang, after Pyongyang demanded Seoul remove all of its resort facilities from the mountain in a threat to end the joint business.
The North made the demand Friday, following up on leader Kim Jong-un's directive that all South Korean-built facilities should be removed from the mountain resort and the North should build an international tourist zone of its own there.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in presented South Korea's vision Monday for taking the lead in the global artificial intelligence (AI) sector, as his government is striving to foster innovative growth in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
Addressing a major tech conference in Seoul, he announced a push for the "AI-government" project based on the country's signature e-government system.
-----------------
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
SEOUL -- North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) could pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland, America's vice naval chief has said, calling for keeping a close tab on those capabilities, according to a U.S. broadcaster.
Calling those weapons "a game changer," U.S. Vice Chief of Naval Operations Robert Burke raised concern over the North's SLBMs during a press conference held in Virginia on Friday, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).
-----------------
Lee becomes longest-serving prime minister in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon became the longest-serving prime minister in South Korea on Monday since the country adopted a direct presidential election system in 1987.
Lee has served in the post for 881 days since his appointment in May 2017 under the liberal Moon Jae-in government, according his office.
-----------------
-----------------
Comfort woman statue gets settled in Virginia after 3 years in warehouse
WASHINGTON -- A statue symbolizing Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery finally got ensconced in Virginia on Sunday, after being stored in a warehouse for three years due to Tokyo's alleged efforts against its installation.
A civic group pushing to erect the statue of a young girl commemorating the former sex slaves, better known as comfort women, held a ceremony unveiling the monument in Annandale. It was the fifth such statue to be installed in the United States.
(END)