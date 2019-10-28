Hyundai Glovis sets up vehicle delivery JV in China
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday its Chinese unit has set up a joint venture with a Chinese company to expand into China's vehicle delivery markets.
Beijing Glovis and United Logistics formed a 51:49 joint company named Jiangsu Gelian Logistics Co. to win deals to deliver vehicles produced by Chinese and multinational carmakers, the company said in a statement.
"As United Logistics has secured a stable volume of vehicles to be delivered in the Chinese market, the joint business will generate some synergies for Hyundai Glovis," a company spokesman said.
United Logistics delivers vehicles made by local carmakers, such as Geely, Great Wall and Guangzhou Automobile Group, the statement said.
