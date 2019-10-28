Cigarette sales inch up in Q3
SEJONG, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Sales of cigarettes in South Korea edged up 0.1 percent on-year in the third quarter of this year, data showed Monday, due to robust sales of electronic cigarettes.
South Korean smokers purchased 930 million 20-cigarette packs in the July-September period, compared with 928 million packs in the same period last year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
However, sales of traditional cigarettes fell 2.5 percent on-year to 830 million packs for the third quarter.
The figures represent a 30.9 percent drop from the third quarter of 2014.
South Korea increased the price of cigarettes by 80 percent in January 2015, from 2,500 won (US$2) per pack to 4,500 won, in a move to curb smoking.
The Korean government mandated that tobacco companies place graphic images depicting the harmful effects of smoking on the upper part of cigarette packs in 2016.
Meanwhile, sales of heat-not-burn tobacco products rose 13 percent on year to 90 million packs in the third quarter.
Sales of vaporizer-based liquid e-cigarettes, which hit shelves in May this year, stood at 9.8 million pods in the third quarter.
Last week, the Korean government strongly advised people not to use liquid e-cigarettes, warning that such vaping products could cause serious lung illness or death.
