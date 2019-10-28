Moon to visit Thailand, Mexico, Chile next month
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will visit Thailand next week for an annual international conference followed by an official trip to Mexico and his participation in another global meeting to be held in Chile, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
Moon is scheduled to join the ASEAN plus three summit to open in Bangkok next Monday. He will use it as a chance to explain Seoul's position on the Korean Peninsula security situation and other pending regional issues.
He is also to seek ASEAN members' cooperation for South Korea's plan to host a special summit with the 10-member bloc in Busan in late November, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
He will then participate in the East Asia Summit, slated for Monday afternoon, in the Thai capital, in which he plans to request the international community's continued support for Seoul's denuclearization and peace efforts. Moon is to return to Seoul on Tuesday after a three-day trip there.
In mid-November, he also plans to make an official visit to Mexico for summit talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
During a two-day stay there from Nov. 13, Moon will meet with ethnic Koreans and representatives of South Korean firms residing in the nation, Ko said.
He will then head to Santiago to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he has plans to have one-on-one talks with his counterparts from major nations on the sidelines of the session.
