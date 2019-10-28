Go to Contents
Netflix to release 'Kingdom' season 2 next year

15:04 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Global media giant Netflix said Monday its original Korean drama series "Kingdom" will return for a second season next year.

The first season of "Kingdom," a genre-defining six-episode zombie mystery thriller set in the last Korean kingdom of Joseon, premiered globally on the U.S. video streaming service in January.

"The second season of Netflix's original 'Kingdom' will be released in March next year," the U.S.-based company said in a press release.

In the new season, the story will revolve around the crown prince, Lee Chang, who returns to the palace and delves into a conspiracy.

The main cast of the first season -- Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doo-na and Ryu Seung-ryong -- will reprise their roles in the second season, according to Netflix.

This image provided by Netflix shows a teaser image of "Kingdom" season 2. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

