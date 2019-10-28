Car driven by teen crashes in Ulsan, killing two
ULSAN, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- A passenger car driven by a middle school student crashed into a roadside guardrail in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast from Seoul, early Monday morning, killing two teens, including the driver, and injuring three others, police said.
The car was carrying five teens, all middle school students attending schools in Ulsan and nearby Gyeongju, when it crashed against the roadside barrier and other structures at around 2:40 a.m. in Ulsan's northern district of Bukgu, police said.
The ill-fated driver was identified only as a 15-year-old male student, while the other victim was a female student of the same age. Three other students were hospitalized for injuries.
Police said the driver had no driver's license, suspecting that his poor driving caused the accident. The crashed car reportedly belongs to a relative of one of the four passenger students.
"An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and how and why they were traveling together," a police officer said, adding investigators plan to ask the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to conduct a test of the driver's blood to determine whether he was drunk.
ycm@yna.co.kr
