Duty-free stores halt sales of flavored e-cigarettes
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Two major South Korean duty free stores said Monday they have suspended sales of flavored e-cigarettes, following the government's warning against the use of such vaping products due to rising health concerns.
Lotte Duty Store and the Shilla Duty Free said they have halted sales of flavored vaping products made by U.S. maker Juul Labs and Korean brand KT&G.
The move came days after the government warned that vaping products could cause serious lung illness or death.
After the government warning, local convenience stores, including GS25 and E-Mart, have cleared such vaping products from shelves.
A total of 36 e-cigarettes by 11 tobacco companies have been sold in South Korea, while unregulated vaporizing products made of nicotine stem and root are known to be available on the black market.
In South Korea, a suspected case of vaping-related respiratory illness was reported earlier this month. The patient had smoked combustible cigarettes before recently switching to e-cigarettes, according to health officials.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against using e-cigarettes following vaping-related lung injuries in the U.S. that have sickened more than 1,400 people and killed 33.
American retail giant Walmart has stopped selling e-cigarettes, and several retailers have announced plans to restrict the sale of flavored vaping products, with critics saying the flavors target young people and get them hooked on nicotine.
