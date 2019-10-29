Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling, opposition parties step up efforts for next year's parliamentary election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada CEO Lee Jae-woong (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fight looms over bill to establish anti-corruption body (Donga llbo)

-- Tensions loom over bill to set up anti-corruption body (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada executives (Segye Times)

-- National Assembly speaker may take first step to vote on bill on anti-corruption body (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada CEO Lee Jae-woong (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada executives (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. demands S. Korea dispatch its troops after shifting war-time command role to Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon urges lawmakers to approve bills on personal data (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon pledges more support for AI (Korea Economic Daily)

