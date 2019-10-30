(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 30)

An autonomous vehicle is the combination of big data, 5G networks and AI. However, carmakers cannot conduct tests on unmanned cars here because of the Road Traffic Act. Hyundai Motor is now setting up a $2 billion joint venture for autonomous vehicle production. Still, its primary purpose is not co-developing technologies but avoiding regulations at home. Data use, which forms the basis of the AI industry, remains half-baked here as it is blocked by the strictest privacy protection rules in the world. The revision bill for this and other related laws has languished at the National Assembly for more than a year.

(END)