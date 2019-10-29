U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is expected to be nominated as the No. 2 State Department official this week, according to a news report Monday.
Biegun, who has served in his current role since August 2018, is likely to be tapped by President Donald Trump as early as this week to be deputy secretary of state, the Associated Press reported, citing two U.S. government officials.
The envoy will replace John Sullivan, who has been picked to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.
Biegun's potential nomination comes amid an impasse in negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
The former Ford Motor Co. executive last met with his North Korean counterpart early this month in Sweden, but the talks broke down after the two sides failed to bridge their gaps on U.S. demands for North Korea's denuclearization and the North's demands for sanctions relief and other concessions.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)