Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 29

08:42 October 29, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on S. Korea's dialogue proposal to N. Korea

-- BTS' Seoul concert

-- Follow-up on probe into corruption allegations involving ex-justice minister's family

Economy & Finance

-- Head of Statistics Korea to hold briefing on nonregular employees

-- Yonhap interview with CJ Logistics executive in charge of overseas business

-- Earnings results of Samsung SDI and Hyundai Steel
